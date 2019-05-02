Man arrested in North Naples after assaulting deputies

A man was arrested after he fled from deputies performing a traffic stop due to speeding, which then turned into a search for drug possession and led to him being accused of assaulting deputies in Collier County.

On Wednesday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office arrested Bryan Christopher Delashmet, 25, in North Naples for fighting with deputies and avoiding arrest after he was originally stopped by deputies for speeding and found in possession of drugs.

According to the CCSO arrest report, a deputy measured Delashmet in a car speeding at 61 miles per hour southbound on Airport-Pulling Road, which has a speed limit of 45 miles per hour, near the intersection with Vanderbilt Beach Road.

The deputy waited for the car to pass and then followed it and pulled it over along Airport-Pulling Rd. near Orange Blossom Drive. When the deputy walked up to the car, he said he immediately smelled a strong odor of cannabis coming from the car. He approached Delashmet in the car and asked for his license, and Delashmet said he didn’t have one and was visiting from Tennessee.

The deputy found marijuana in Delashmet’s car. The deputy attempted to arrest Delashmet, but he pulled away. The deputy tried to drop Delashmet to the ground, but it led to a struggle between the deputy and Delashmet.

Delashmet swung at deputies on scene and knocked their radios off their shirts. Delashmet then tried to pull the gun from the holster of one of the responding deputies but was unsuccessful. Another deputy used a stun gun to shock Delashmet, but it didn’t stop him. So he ran away from the deputies toward the parking lot of the Collier County Public Library.

Delashmet ran into bushes, and the same deputy used his stun gun again, which worked this time. He began to take control of Delashmet, but while the deputy had his hands on the handcuffs around Bryan Christopher Delashmet’s wrists, Delashmet tugged and cut the deputy, who started bleeding. Additional deputies showed up, and all five of them were able to arrest Delashmet and put him into a patrol car.

After a full search, CCSO found 18 grams of marijuana and 1 gram of cocaine on Delashmet.

Delashmet faces charges for Speeding, No Valid License, Aggravated Assault With A Deadly Weapon Without The Intent To Kill, Battery On Law Enforcement Officer, Resisting Arrest With Violence, Possession Of Cannabis and Possession Of Cocaine.

According to the report, Delashmet is homeless, and he has long arrest history on CCSO’s website dating back to 2014.

Delashmet is behind bars at Naples Jail Center without bond and refused to appear before a judge Thursday afternoon, claiming medical reason. He will try again Friday.

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Jack Lowenstein