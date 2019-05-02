Suspect in 7- Eleven armed robbery

LCSO investigating armed robbery at 7-Eleven in south Fort Myers

Published: May 2, 2019 8:25 AM EDT
Updated: May 2, 2019 10:56 AM EDT

Police are investigating an armed robbery at 2:15 am at a 7-Eleven convenience store in south Fort Myers.

Armed robbery suspect

The employees at the convenience store located at 15261 Convenience Way said they were checking out the suspect when he pulled out a gun and demanded money.

LCSO says the suspect fled on foot. He was wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media