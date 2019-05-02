LCSO investigating armed robbery at 7-Eleven in south Fort Myers

Police are investigating an armed robbery at 2:15 am at a 7-Eleven convenience store in south Fort Myers.

The employees at the convenience store located at 15261 Convenience Way said they were checking out the suspect when he pulled out a gun and demanded money.

LCSO says the suspect fled on foot. He was wearing a black hoodie and tan pants.

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Writer: Lincoln Saunders