High school teacher creates ‘slang’ dictionary to better understand students’ lingo

A high school teacher in Massachusetts was having a hard time keeping up with the slang his students were using, so he put together his own dictionary of ‘Generation Z’ words that he could reference.

The list includes words like “yeet” and “low key”, which are commonly used terms among youth that may have different meanings than an elder may think.

“I often overhear students in the hallways or my classrooms using words (or) slang terms in their personal conversations,” Callahan said. “In order to understand them better, (and) make a connection with them on a personal level, I started asking them what certain words meant,” said James Callahan of Lowell High School.

You can view the “Gen Z” dictionary document here.

1 of 3

Writer: Lincoln Saunders