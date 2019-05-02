FILE- In this Oct. 23, 2018, file photo, students walk on the campus of Miami Dade College, in Miami. The nine companies and organizations tasked with servicing the accounts of the nation’s 30 million student loan borrowers repeatedly failed to do their jobs properly over a period of years and their regulator neglected to hold them responsible, a new report finds. The report released Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019, by the Department of Education’s independent Inspector General’s office shows some borrowers weren’t getting the guidance and protection they needed as they sought the best plan for paying off their student loans. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
FORT MYERS

High school teacher creates ‘slang’ dictionary to better understand students’ lingo

Published: May 2, 2019 5:24 AM EDT
Updated: May 2, 2019 1:34 PM EDT

A high school teacher in Massachusetts was having a hard time keeping up with the slang his students were using, so he put together his own dictionary of ‘Generation Z’ words that he could reference.

The list includes words like “yeet” and “low key”, which are commonly used terms among youth that may have different meanings than an elder may think.

“I often overhear students in the hallways or my classrooms using words (or) slang terms in their personal conversations,” Callahan said. “In order to understand them better, (and) make a connection with them on a personal level, I started asking them what certain words meant,” said James Callahan of Lowell High School.

You can view the “Gen Z” dictionary document here.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
