‘Dress for Success SWFL’ graduates women from career education program

Twelve women celebrated their graduation from a six-week career education program designed by Dress for Success Southwest Florida. The program helps women who are unemployed or underemployed and seeking better job opportunities or a new career path.

Graduates of the Women Empowered Through Employment Series or W.E.T.E.S received an interview outfit, resume assistance, job search and networking tools, and family budgeting guidance. Participants also completed a mock interview with participating employers, including Lee Health and Chico’s FAS, Inc. Past participating businesses include Hertz, Arthrex, and Walmart. W.E.T.E.S. is in its third year, and for the first time, the session was hosted at Chico’s Headquarters on Metro Parkway. WINK News anchor Amanda Hall served as a career mentor or “coach” for the program.

W.E.T.E.S. participants meet once a week for six weeks. The next session will be held in Naples and begins on July 9th. The next Fort Myers session begins on September 25th.

If you’re interested in participating or know someone who is, please send inquiries to [email protected]

Reporter: Amanda Hall

Writer: Lincoln Saunders