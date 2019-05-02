Charlotte County parents arrested for death of their child

The sheriff’s office arrested the mother and father of a baby girl who died in their care at their home in Charlotte County last week.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office arrested Kenneth Adams, 33, and Brittaney Williams, 25, Thursday for charges related to the neglect of their 14-month-old daughter, who died at their Cleveland home east of Punta Gorda last week.

According to the CCSO report, law enforcement and EMS responded to the home off the 29000 block of Shell Creek Court. When they arrived, the baby was not breathing, and Charlotte County EMS were performing CPR on her inside the car port of the home.

Kenneth was at the home, and the baby’s grandmother, Teresa Williams, 55, was there too.

According to the press release, further investigation found the home in deplorable conditions. Three other children were at the home with major signs of neglect. A doctor said one of the children showed signs for potential future blindness.

For the child’s death, Adams and Williams face charges for Aggravated Abuse and Neglect Of A Child With Great Bodily Harm. For the neglect and ill health of the other three children, they both face charges for Aggravated Abuse and Neglect Of A Child With Great Bodily Harm.

Both Adams and Williams were taken to Charlotte County Jail.

To report an abuse case like this, Florida Department of Children and Families’ abuse hotline is 1-800-962-2873.

