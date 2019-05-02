Cape Coral police investigating 11 vehicle burglaries from past weekend

Cape Coral Police say they are investigating 11 vehicle burglaries and a stolen vehicle from the gated community of Entrada Saturday night.

Police released the video below showing the suspects they think are responsible for the burglaries.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239)574-3223.

You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

If you do not see the video appear on the page click here to view.

Writer: Lincoln Saunders