Cape Coral string of burglaries. Photo via CCPD
CAPE CORAL

Cape Coral police investigating 11 vehicle burglaries from past weekend

Published: May 2, 2019 10:54 AM EDT
Updated: May 2, 2019 5:48 PM EDT

Cape Coral Police say they are investigating 11 vehicle burglaries and a stolen vehicle from the gated community of Entrada Saturday night.

Police released the video below showing the suspects they think are responsible for the burglaries.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspects, contact the Cape Coral Police Department at (239)574-3223.

You can also submit an anonymous tip. Go to capecops.com/tips or text a tip- text CCPD+”Your Message” to CRIMES (274637). Finally, you can call Crimestoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.

If you do not see the video appear on the page click here to view.

Writer:Lincoln Saunders
SHARE

WINK News, Southwest Florida's News Leader

Copyright ©2019 WINK Digital Media