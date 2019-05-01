Seniors in disbelief as assisted living facility abruptly closes

Dozens of people living at an assisted living facility in Fort Myers found out they have to leave. Lamplight Inn said everyone needs to go in the next 45 days.

We obtained a 50 page complaint charging the assisted living facility with $42,000 in fines for violations, such as not safely administering medication. Tonight, people who live at the Lamplight Inn are told they have a month to move somewhere else.

Billy Komer moved into the South Fort Myers assisted living facility back in June following a stroke. In an email to WINK News, the management company said it is “helping with the transition of the current residents in finding another assisted living or senior community.”

But Komer said those options are not in Lee County.

“Where am I gonna go in the county?” Komer said. “How am I gonna stay home?”

A state order from March instructed the assisted living facility to immediately stopping admitting new patients. In part because of unsafe its conditions and ill-equipped environment.

Now, the agency for Healthcare Administration said it has an active investigation into the facility.

Komer said he had never had a bad experience. His biggest concern now is finding a place to live.

“I have no clue?” Komer said. “I really don’t. I wish I could give you one so it would make me feel even better. I just don’t know where we’re gonna go.”

Reporter: Brooke Shafer

Writer: Michael Mora