FGCU student remembers life in Venezuela, discusses current crisis

Fires, fights and deaths. That’s the reality for many people in Venezuela right now. Both the embattled president and opposition leader called on their supporters to take to the streets.

For Florida Gulf Coast University student Fabiana Solano, it’s hard to watch.

“Buildings are being torn down, fires are starting and people lose their lives every day,” Solano said.

Solano moved from Venezuela to Southwest Florida when she was seven, something she says was an easy decision for her parents.

“Once [Hugo] Chavez became president, parents knew. People were losing their businesses,” Solano said.

Solano says there’s another thing on the minds of these protesters.

“Worried about the education. Students are out and fighting and dying for their rights,” Solano said. “Here in the US, people take education for granted. I hear my student friends, they don’t want to be here. These kids are fighting for the lives to do things we don’t want to do.”

Solano has a friend still living in Venezuela and describes the heartbreaking reality that family is facing.

“Her father recently died because they couldn’t find an oxygen pump,” Solano said. “He couldn’t breathe. Her nephew has cancer. No insulin for the people with diabetes.”

Solano says one thing has to happen before she will even think about returning to the country.

“Once [Nicholas] Maduro goes down and people finally have their rights back, I would give it two to three years before I even go back,” Solano said.

America and 50 other nations recognize Juan Guiado as Venezuela’s leader. The US says President Nicholas Maduro’s regime is propped up by Russia and Cuba.

The White House has called a meeting with military leaders, national security officials and the secretary of state to discuss the next steps.

Reporter: Amanda Hall

