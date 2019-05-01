3 rescued from capsized boat in Fort Myers

Multiple agencies responded to an capsized boat off of Shell Point Wednesday night.

Three men were on a fishing boat that started taking on water, Iona McGregor Fire Department spokesperson said.

According to Iona McGregor Fire Department, the boat capsized and the department’s boat crew is bringing the men back to shore. No injuries have been reported at this time.

Coast Guard and Lee County Sheriff’s Office are assisting in the boat rescue.

Trust WINK News to provide more information when it becomes available.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

