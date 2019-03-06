Suspicious men repeatedly approach a young girl while walking her dog

Fort Myers Police Dept. asks parents and their children to be vigilant of suspicious encounters or conversations with strangers.

A mother of an 11-year-old girl alerted authorities to an encounter her daughter had with a stranger. While her daughter was walking her dog, she noticed a white work van on Cedarbend Dr. in Fort Myers.

As she proceeded with her walk, two men between 20 to 30-years-old with dark hair, asked her to see her dog, the FMPD press release states. The young girl avoided them and continued to her apartment.

On Tuesday, the same men and the suspect vehicle followed her, leading the young girl to return to her apartment and notify her parents.

If you have information on the men or the van, FMPD requests you to call (239) 321-7700.