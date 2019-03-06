Reward increases to $14,500 for information leading to conviction of animal abuser

Nearly a week after a dog was found in Lehigh Acres with its mouth taped shut and suffering from multiple injuries, anonymous donors are adding to the reward fund to help find the person responsible for the abuse.

As of Wednesday, citizens and organizations have pledged $11,500 to the reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

The amount is added to the reward of up to $3,000 being offered by Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers, bringing the total number to $14,500.

The injured dog, who has since been named Chance, was found Thursday in the 3000 block of 42nd Street SW in Lehigh Acres. He is currently being treated for his injuries and is well on the road to a full recovery.

“There has been an outpouring of concern and support for Chance, coupled with a strong desire to see the person responsible for inflicting his injuries to be identified and arrested,” said Trish Routte, Crime Stoppers Coordinator. “While the reward money is a motivator for some, we hope that anyone who has information on this crime will come forward because it’s the right thing to do.”

Anyone with information on the abuse of Chance is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477). All callers will remain anonymous and will be eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 from Crime Stoppers and $11,500 from other donors. Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the P3Tips mobile app.

Author: WINK News / SWFL Crime Stoppers