Red Sox pitcher Steven Wright suspended 80 games for positive drug test

Published: March 6, 2019 4:26 PM EST

Major League Baseball has suspended Red Sox knuckleballer Steven Wright for 80 games for violating the league’s performance-enhancing drug policy.

Wright tested positive for Growth Hormone Releasing Peptide 2, the league announced on Wednesday.

Wright will now be forced to sit out the first half of the 2019 season, freeing up a spot on Boston’s 40-man roster.

Wright, 34, has spent parts of six seasons with the Red Sox, going 24-15 with a 3.77 ERA over 75 games (including 44 starts). His best season as a pro came in 2016 when he spent the entire season in the Boston rotation and went 13-6 with a 3.33 ERA, earning the knuckleballer a spot on the AL All-Star squad.

