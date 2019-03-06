Mindset of a person looking at or downloading child porn

Pictures of children in sexual situations.

Investigators said they found them because William Burkey tried to print them out at a CVS Pharmacy kiosk. Now, he is facing serious charges.

A lot of criminals live the ‘criminal lifestyle.’ That is not the way it often is with those that view child pornography. They are often viewed as ordinary citizens by their neighbors.

The people convicted of these crimes are criminals. They choose to view these images on their computers and do not see the criminal aspect of it. Then, when faced by law enforcement, they often confess to the crime, seeing it as victimless.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation works closely with state and local law enforcement as well as prosecutors running undercover squads to find those trafficking in child pornography.

More imperatively, they seek to find those creating the images as they face more serious charges.

After catching those creating or viewing the images, the case is not over. The Federal Bureau of Investigation and partners work hard to identify, locate and free the child victims of these exploitation crimes.

Information on investigative and recovery efforts:

The Child Pornography Victim Assistance Program is responsible for the notification process for victims of child pornography.

Bureau of Justice Statistics: Number of persons prosecuted for commercial sexual exploitation of children nearly doubled between 2004 and 2013.

The latest violent crimes against children news and other initiatives.

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: Michael Mora