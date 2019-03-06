Lehigh Acres being touted as family-friendly affordable community

Long-time resident and real estate agent Fred Elliot says Lehigh Acres is misunderstood by outsiders.

He says you can get a beautiful house for under $200 thousand on average. Giving much-needed relief to middle to low-income families in the region.

“There’s 132,000 people out here. We have a baseball field, softball fields, football fields, girl scouts, cub scouts, and a vet hospital that serves the community,” Elliot said.”Often times they can purchase at home for less than what they currently paying in rent.”

Lee County leaders are pushing for more affordable housing in the Lehigh Acres area, especially since the land is considered affordable and appealing to developers.

William Almeida moved to the area from Miami last October. He said he bought a house five months later, with his mortgage paid off, his family is living comfortable. He says it beats the city living.

“You can’t afford a condo you can’t afford a house even if you could the traffic never ends in all directions at all hours of the day all hours of the night,” Almeida said.

Both Almeida and Elliot would agree on one narrative, despite the stories of crime you may hear, Lehigh Acres is a safe and great place to raise a family.

And all that space available is projected to attract tens of thousands of more residents over the next decade.

To put things in perspective of how big and open the Lehigh Acres area is. If they became incorporated it would become the 13th most populated city in the state.

Reporter: Brendon Leslie

