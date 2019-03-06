Hit-and-run leaves Fort Myers woman with serious injuries

A Fort Myers woman is the victim of a hit-and-run leaving her with serious injuries.

Margaret Fazio, 58, was hit by an unknown driver on Commerce Lakes Drive in Fort Myers at 8:16 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle and Fazio were traveling north on Commerce Lakes Drive. The vehicle passed two vehicles directly behind Fazio, and while attempting to merge back into the northbound lane, the front right corner of the car struck Fazio.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, the vehicle fled the scene northbound on Commerce Lakes Drive.

Fazio was transported to Gulf Coast Memorial Hospital for her injuries.

FHP asks if anyone has information regarding this crash, please contact FHP or Crimestoppers.

The crash remains under investigation.