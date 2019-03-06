Former doctor accused of printing child porn photos at CVS

A former doctor faced a judge for the first time on child pornography charges. Investigators said they caught the man thanks to an observant drug store employee.

On Wednesday morning, William Burkey made his first court appearance following his arrest at his Cape Coral home on SE 8th St. for alleged possession of child pornography.

“He was a little off,” said Michael Lanata, a maintenance man for the property. “There was something strange about him.”

The arrest report said Burkey went into the CVS Pharmacy on Cleveland Ave. and asked for help printing pictures from the kiosk. A store manager said he seemed nervous and did not want anyone looking at the photos.

When Burkey came back three days later to print more photos, CVS Pharmacy said Burkey used his Loyalty card to make the purchase, which linked him to the crime. Soon afterward, more child porn was found by investigators during a search of his home.

“That’s scary,” said Dee Osgoode, who lives nearby. “It’s very scary.”

“He kept to himself,” said a neighbor who requested anonymity. “I don’t understand where this child thing comes from. I’ve never seen any children there.”

Records show Burkey’s medical license was revoked in 2016 following several complaints through the Dept. of Health, including writing prescriptions for someone who was not a patient, leaving medical equipment in an emergency room patient and not following through with a treatment program for impaired practitioners.

“He has two grandchildren, which he loves,” a neighbor said. “I don’t think he’d do anything against them.”

Neighbors said he recently lost his wife.

“He took care of her for 13-years in a wheelchair,” a neighbor said. “He never recovered when she passed away.”

A shrine is set up outside his apartment, along with holiday decorations. The window on his door, bubble wrapped.

“It’s just unfortunate for the whole neighborhood over there,” Lanata said. “A lot of these older people have got to be shocked of what they’re living next to is essentially a monster.”

Reporter: Britni McDonald

Writer: Michael Mora