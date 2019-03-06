FHP seeks public assistance in fatal hit-and-run crash

Florida Highway Patrol seeks public assistance in identifying the owner of a vehicle who is a potential witness in a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Patrick Santiago, 37, was hit by an unknown vehicle at Beau Dr. and Hancock Bridge Rd. in North Fort Myers at 1:40 a.m. on Feb. 24.

A white Cadillac Escalade, made between 2012 to 2016, was leaving a RaceTrac Gas Station nearby, per the FHP press release. The Cadillac driver is a potential witness and FHP is actively searching for this man or woman.

If anyone has information regarding this crash or the hit and run vehicle, please contact the Florida Highway Patrol at 239-938-1800 or Crimestoppers.