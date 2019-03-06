Coast Guard searching for boaters near Estero Bay

The Coast Guard, along with partner agencies, are searching Wednesday for two boaters last seen near Estero Bay.

Missing at Joe Nita, 81, and Brian Daugherty, 72, last seen in a 22-ft blue and white pontoon boat rented from Snook Bight Marina, according to the Coast Guard.

Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders received notification from a spouse at 8:30 a.m. reporting both boaters did not return from a trip Tuesday.

Watchstanders launched a 29-ft Response Boat–Small crew from Station Ft. Myers Beach and a C-144 search plane crew from Air Station Clearwater at 10 a.m. to begin searching.

Also searching are crews from Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Cape Coral Police, Bonita Springs Police, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg watchstanders at 727-824-7506.