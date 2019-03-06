Chick-fil-A fish sandwiches during Lent. (Chick-fil-A photo)
PHILADELPHIA (CBS)

Chick-fil-A offering fish sandwich for Lent

Published: March 6, 2019 10:51 AM EST

Get the tartar sauce ready! Chick-fil-A is selling a fish sandwich during lent. The restaurant will be offering a cod fish sandwich and a deluxe version of the sandwich.

The sandwiches are 370 and 430 calories.

There’s also a fish tender meal, served with waffle potato fries.

The fish options will be available from March 6 until April 20 at select locations.

Click here to confirm whether your local Chick-fil-A is offering these entrees.

Author: CBS News
