CCSO arrests one for transmitting child pornography

A cyber tip received by Collier County Sheriff’s Office from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the arrest of an alleged pedophile for transmitting child pornography.

According to a report from CCSO, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children alerted the police about a file uploaded to Facebook showing child porn.

Facebook provided details about the suspect who transmitted the video, who has been identified as Angel Felipe Cotesvilla, also know as “Pipe”.

With the provided information, the investigation determined that the activity was occurring at 2379 River Reach Dr., where three residents were identified as Eric Wilson, Deyanira Wilson, and the suspect, Angel Cotesvilla.

A search warrant was approved by Judge Blake Adams, and at 5:30 a.m. law enforcement executed the warrant, and detained all members inside the home.

Eric and Deyanira denied involvement or any knowledge of the crime, but confirmed with officials that Angel goes “Pipe”.

Angel Cotesvilla was arrested after confessing to the crime through a translator.

He stated that he used the Whatsapp phone application to trade images and videos of “bad things” with a group of men in Colombia, including the child porn in this case.

He was shown a sanatized image of the victim’s face and admitted that he remembered the video, and knew it was wrong to transmit it.

Numerous items of digital evidence were seized and are pending forensic examination.