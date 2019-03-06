Cape Coral UEP project creates new detour concerns among parents

Parents believe the detours from the Cape Coral Utilities Expansion Project are putting their children in danger.

Concerned mother Danielle Maddox shot a video of drivers blowing past the stop sign in front of her home because her street has become a detour due to the UEP construction.

“All the traffic from the main road is now coming through this neighborhood,” Maddox said.

The City of Cape Coral closed a section of Embers Parkway for construction, causing the detours to travel through residential neighborhoods.

“Eight, nine, 10 o’clock, there is still cars pouring through our neighborhood,” Maddox said.

Maddox, and other neighbors, say the steady flow of vehicles is making them feel unsafe.

“I can’t let him (her son) play outside,” Maddox said. “I can’t even walk my dog because I’m afraid someone is going to hit me. I’ve been stuck in my house for three days because I don’t want to go anywhere.”

The Cape UEP website mentions the closure and detours, but no timeline of when it will be completed.

“I don’t have hope, it’s going to be closed down for a week,” Maddox said.

The city does advise drivers, bicyclists and pedestrians to use caution, but Maddox feels like there should be more to ensure their safety.

“Putting in a speed limit zone, I don’t know,” Maddox said. “If they’re going to make people go through neighbors, they’s have something to keep their residents safe because this is not a main road.”

The city has reached out to the Maddox family asking them to fill out a traffic enforcement request.

Reporter: John-Carlos Estrada

