Bill introduced to make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationwide

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) and U.S. Representative Vern Buchanan (R-FL) introduced the Sunshine Protection Act Wednesday, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time permanent across the country.

This is the second Congress that Senator Rubio has introduced the measure and is reflective of the Florida legislature’s 2018 enactment of year-round DST. However, for this to apply, a change in the federal statute is required.

The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states who currently participate in DST, which most states observe for eight months out of the year.

Standard Time, from November to March, is only observed for four months out of the year. The bill would negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year.

According to Rubio’s office, “many studies have shown that making DST permanent could benefit the economy and the country.”

Daylight Saving Time begins this Sunday, March 10, and lasts until Sunday, November 3.

“Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why Florida’s legislature overwhelmingly voted to make it permanent last year,” Rubio said. “Reflecting the will of the State of Florida, I’m proud to reintroduce this bill to also make Daylight Saving Time permanent nationally.”