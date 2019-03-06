Authorities arrest suspect repeatedly carving initials into wet concrete

A Port Charlotte man has been arrested, suspected of carving his initials into wet concrete several times over a couple of months.

Kenneth Callow, 54, faces charges of three counts of Felony Criminal Mischief.

Callow’s suspected mischief started a couple of months ago. Construction crews on the 3000 block of Harbor Blvd. in Port Charlotte would lay concrete correctly. But overnight, the suspect carved his initials into the wet cement, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office press release.

The actions were a costly expense for the construction company as it would have to replace the entire slab at a cost between $1,500 to $2,000. In total, the company was liable for over $12,000 in damages.

Surveillance video installed by the company captured the most recent vandalism, the CCSO press release states. The construction supervisor alerted Deputies to the man he believed craved his initials, who was sitting on a bench nearby the project site.

Authorities would learn Callow was staying in the area with his mother, the press release states, and frequently took walks past the site. The suspect would also provide a statement.