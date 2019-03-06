Alex Trebek announces he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer: “I’m going to fight this”

“Jeopardy!” host Alex Trebek announced Wednesday he has Stage 4 pancreatic cancer. “Now normally, the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I’m going to fight this, and I’m going to keep working,” he said in a video published to his YouTube channel.

Trebek said he was aware of the low survival rates, but he said in a lighter tone that he still has three years left on his contract.

“And with the love and support of my family and friends and with the help of your prayers also, I plan to beat the low survival rate statistics for this disease,” Trebek said. “So help me. Keep the faith and we’ll win. We’ll get it done. Thank you.”

Author: CBS News