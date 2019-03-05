School District of Lee County to hold recruitment fair

The School District of Lee County is hiring for the upcoming school year.

The 2019 Spring Teacher Recruitment Fair will be held on Saturday, April 13 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at the Lee County Public Education Center.

During the event, principals and assistant principals will be conducting interviews and hiring on-site for 2019-2020 vacant teaching positions.

All candidates must pre-register by visiting apply.leeschools.net and apply for the position titled “Pool – Spring Teacher Recruitment Fair (Job ID 20190012)”. Once an application is submitted, candidates will be screened and invitations will be e-mailed by March 29, 2019.

Since offers of employment will be extended at this event, candidates must meet one of the following requirements to be eligible for an invitation:

Hold a valid standard teaching certificate (Florida or out-of-state) OR

Expected to graduate from a college of education by August 2019 OR

Hold a bachelor’s degree in an area where certification can be obtained or any degree major and a passing score on a subject area exam To see if your bachelor’s degree can lead you towards certification, visit the Florida Department of Education’s website. If your degree major does not equate to a certification area, register to take a subject area exam.



For more information email to [email protected]

