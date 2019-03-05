Sanibel Island becomes an official Purple Heart City

A new designation honors those who made great sacrifices as the City of Sanibel is now an official Purple Heart City.

Jack Wagner represents the Military Purple Heart in Southwest Florida. He said it is one of the country’s highest and most historic honors as it recognizes those who were wounded or killed in action.

“It’s fantastic that we are afforded the opportunity to be around all of our heroes,” Wagner said. “I mean, it expands all the way from World War II, which we have World War II people in our group.”

These people Wagner mentioned include John Boone, 88, who is one of Sanibel’s Purple Heart recipients on Tuesday. Wagner said there are nearly 3,000 purple heart recipients in the Military Order of the Purple Heart in Florida.

“It’s awesome really,” Boone said. “I had no idea it was going to happen and I think it was wonderful that they took the time to do it. I’m very, very happy.”

Boone is happy for the recognition, but he is also glad to be alive.

“I’m so old.” Boone said, “It’s just good to be alive.”

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Michael Mora