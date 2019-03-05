Roofing contractor cited by US Labor Department after employee death in Naples

The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has cited TarHeel Corp. for exposing employees to safety hazards, after an employee fell to his death at the Forest Glen Community in Naples.

OSHA cited the contractor as being responsible for failing to provide employees with safety harnesses and other protections against falling, as well as not training them on the proper procedures to erect and use the systems.

They were also cited for failing to train employees operating powered industrial trucks. The roofing and waterproofing contractor faces $32,013 in penalties.

“This incident may have been prevented had the company implemented and followed OSHA’s fall protection standards,” said OSHA Fort Lauderdale Area Director Condell Eastmond.

The report says the company has 15 business days from the day they receive the citations and proposed penalties to comply, request an informal conference with OSHA’s area director, or contest the findings before the independent Occupational Safety and Health Review Commission .

Under the Occupational Safety and Health Act of 1970, employers are responsible for providing safe and healthful workplaces for their employees. OSHA's role is to help ensure these conditions for America's working men and women by setting and enforcing standards, and providing training, education, and assistance.