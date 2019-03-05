R. Kelly denies sexual abuse allegations in explosive interview

In an exclusive interview airing Wednesday, singer R. Kelly told “CBS This Morning” co-host Gayle King that the sexual abuse allegations against him are lies. The charges involve four women, three of whom were underage at the time of the alleged events.

King also sat down with two young women who currently live with the singer, Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, in an interview that will air Friday, March 8 on “CBS This Morning.” Savage’s parents have accused R. Kelly of kidnapping their daughter. She said she’s living with the singer on her own free will.

R. Kelly also faces accusations of maintaining a sex cult. Friends and family members believe Clary and Savage are a part of it.

Gayle King: They are still talking about you with underage girls. Do you still sit here and say you have never been with underage girls. Can you really say that?

R. Kelly: I sit here and say this: I had two cases back then that I said in the beginning of the interview that I would not talk about because of my ongoing case now.

Gayle King: Ok.

R. Kelly: Fair enough, but I will tell you this: people are going back to my past, OK? That’s exactly what they’re doing. They’re going back to the past, and they trying to add all of this stuff now to that. To make all of this stuff that’s going on now feels real to people.

Gayle King: But the past is relevant with you with underage girls?

R. Kelly: Absolutely, no it’s not. Because for one, I beat my case. When you beat something, you beat it.

Gayle King: You were acquitted.

R. Kelly: You can’t double-jeopardy me like that. You can’t. It’s not fair. It’s not fair to nobody. When you beat your case, you beat your case.

Gayle King: But I’m not talking about the one case in which you were acquitted. I’m talking about the other cases where women have come forward and said, “R. Kelly had sex with me when I was under the age of 18. R. Kelly was abusive to me emotionally and physically and verbally. R. Kelly took me in a black room where unspeakable things happened.” This is what they’re saying about you.

R. Kelly: Not true.

Gayle King: These aren’t old rumors.

R. Kelly: Not true. Whether they’re old rumors, new rumors, future rumors, not true.

Gayle King: Correct me if I’m wrong that you’ve never held anybody against their will?

R. Kelly: I don’t need to. Why would I? How stupid would it be for R. Kelly, with all I’ve been through in my way, way past, to hold somebody, let alone 4, 5, 6, 50, you said – how stupid would I be to do that?

Gayle King: I didn’t say you were holding –

R. Kelly: That’s stupid, guys! Is this camera on me?

Gayle King: Yes, it’s on.

R. Kelly: That’s stupid! Use your common sense. Forget the blogs, forget how you feel about me. Hate me if you want to, love me if you want. But just use your common sense. How stupid would it be for me, with my crazy past and what I’ve been through – oh right now I just think I need to be a monster and hold girls against their will, chain them up in my basement, and don’t let them eat, don’t let them out, unless they need some shoes down the street from their uncle!

Gayle King: Robert –

R. Kelly: Stop it. You don’t quit playing. Quit playing. I didn’t do this stuff! This is not me! I’m fighting for my f***ing life!

