Pediatric Mental and Behavioral Health

FORT MYERS, Fla. – An estimated forty-six thousand children in Southwest Florida are affected by mental and behavioral health issues. The shortage of resources compounds this alarming statistic for mental and behavioral health in our area.

Dr. Paul Simeone, Lee Health Vice President and Medical Director of Behavioral and Mental Health stopped by the WINK News studio to talk about how the community can help children get the care they need.

Reporter: Kirstin Delgado

Producer: Summer Fernandez de Castro