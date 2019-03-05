Naples man dies as he was struck by a car while cycling

A Naples man has died after he was struck by a car while biking Tuesday morning.

William Cahill, 72, was cycling eastbound in a bike lane on Golden Gate Blvd. E, east of 10th St. SW in Rural Estates. The vehicle, a Toyota Camry, was moving eastbound on Golden Gate Blvd. E, which is east of 10th St. SE in the outside lane.

As the Toyota approached the biker from the rear, it veered to the right. The shift led the front right part of the car to hit the bike. Cahill was propelled from the bike as it moved in a southeasterly direction, leading to his death.

Writer: Michael Mora