Florida legislature approved arming non-teaching school employees

Florida legislature has approved arming non-teacher school employees, such as guidance counselors or administrators on school campuses, but some are asking if this could be taken a step further.

The Marjory Stoneman Douglas public safety commission is looking to add teachers to the list of employees allowed to carry guns on campus.

This is being opposed by the state’s largest teacher’s union, Florida Education Association.

“Resource officers, real police people? Okay fine. But I do not know a single teacher that says I would like to have a gun in school,” said Keli Lewis.

But others think the teachers should have the ability to protect themselves if an incident were to happen on campus.

“I just believe that they should be able to protect themselves and the other students that are under their care,” said Shawn Baker.

Governor Desantis is expected to give his State of the State today in Tallahassee, and will address everything from school safety and water management, as well as expanding a student’s choice in what school they attend.

The announcement begins at 11 a.m..