FBI opens new ‘corruption squad’ office in Miami to combat foreign influence

The FBI is stepping up its efforts to stop foreign corruption across the globe, and it’s happening out of its Miami office.

This type of corruption squad is new to Miami, but the problem of money laundering and bribery overseas has been an issue for a long time.

It’s illegal for American companies, citizens or foreign corporations operating within the U.S. to bribe foreign officials to obtain or retain foreign businesses overseas.

The Miami International Corruption Squad will cover South America and begin operating this month.

There are already corruption squads in New York, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles, covering different areas of the globe.

The investigations from those squads have led to billions of dollars in restitution for criminal behavior.

The Miami area has always covered South America, but the new squad will beef up the capabilities of the U.S. to protect our country from foreign, commercial, and political influence.

The agents will typically spend a lot of time working overseas with their foreign partners to track down these criminals, and if caught, they can be indicted in U.S. Federal court.

The newly created Miami International Corruption Squad will be staffed with senior agents, forensic accountants, and personnel who have extensive experience conducting complex white-collar crime and corruption investigations.

The FBI will be working in conjunction with the Department of Justice’s Fraud Section and Money Laundering Asset Forfeiture Section, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Florida, and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate and prosecute international corruption matters

Reporter: Rich Kolko

Writer: WINK News