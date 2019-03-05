Election to submit bond referendum to voters ends tonight in Lee County

An election is set to take place on Tuesday, in the Captiva Erosion Prevention District for the purpose of submitting a bond referendum to voters.

On the same day as the election in Captiva, the town of Fort Myers Beach and Village of Estero will hold their regular elections.

On the election day, the Canvassing Boards for the municipal and special district elections will convene at 4 p.m.. For Information on this meeting you can click here.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. til 7 p.m., and to locate your specific polling location, you can view the choices here.

You can see the real time election results on election night after the poles close by clicking here.