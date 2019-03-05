Drew Steele discusses Legislative Session and Trump investigation

Governor Desantis is scheduled to make his first State of the State Address to mark the first day of Florida’s Legislature Session. He’s expected to focus on economic issues, the environment, education, public safety and government accountability.

Meanwhile, as Special Counsel Robert Mueller wraps up his Russia Investigation, President Trump is facing his own.

92.5 Fox News radio host and political commentator Drew Steele talks about it.

Producer: Adrianna Cole