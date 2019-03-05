Disabled vehicle leads to multiple drug charges for driver

A Deputy smelled marijuana while assisting a driver with a disabled vehicle, leading to a drug bust.

The suspect, Bernardo Baptist, 44, faces nine counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office Deputy stop on the roadway at Harborview and Tamiami Trial in Port Charlotte near 1 p.m. Monday to assist Baptist’s disabled vehicle, the CCSO press release states.

As they pushed the vehicle off the roadway, the Deputy smelled a strong stench of marijuana coming from Baptist. After Baptist agree to a search, the Deputy found five grams of marijuana in his pocket and a blue pouch.

The blue pouch contained a variety of pills, the press release states, including Oxycodone, Alprazolam and MDMA. Several small baggies also contained cocaine and other drugs.

Baptist was transported to Charlotte County Jail and his vehicle was towed.