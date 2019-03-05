Dave & Buster’s hiring for new Bell Tower location in south Fort Myers

Dave & Buster’s is slated to open its 126th location on April 8, at Bell Tower Shops in south Fort Myers.

The company says they will be hiring for more than 200 positions for both front and back-of-house, including servers, bartenders, hosts, line cooks, game techs and more.

Interested candidates should complete an online application at DaveandBusters.com/careers.

The new Dave & Buster’s location will feature 40,000 square feet of entertainment including food, drinks, hundreds of the newest arcade games and the state-of-the-art D&B Sports Bar filled with dozens of HDTVs.