CCSB unanimously votes to fire elementary teacher arrested and accused of molestation

A teacher accused of molesting kids in his elementary school classroom is no longer a teacher there.

Collier County Public Schools took quick action at this afternoon’s school board meeting.

The scheduled meeting with the district’s legal team lasted a bit longer than expected. Right now, school board members are still inside going over the agenda. On the list of recommendations is to terminate Hector Manley officially.

On Friday, Collier County Sheriff’s Office Deputies arrested Manley, 30, after three young girls claimed Manley touched them inappropriately in the classroom.

Deputies confirmed that after interviewing the three young girls, they identified two more possible victims.

At Parkside Elementary School, where Manley taught and served as a soccer coach, one Mom told WINK News that Manley no longer being in the building is a sense of relief.

“It’s really nerve-wracking to know that you’re here where it’s a safe haven, but obviously, it wasn’t so safe,” said Elizabeth Smith, whose daughter is in second grade at the school. “She’s had interactions, I’ve had interactions, so it is what it is. I’m glad he obviously is no longer here.”

Reporter: Jerrica Valtierra

Writer: Michael Mora