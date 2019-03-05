Cape woman flees traffic stop, suspected of meth and heroin possession

Authorities arrested a Cape Coral woman who led them on a chase, then attempted to toss drugs and paraphernalia down a storm drain.

The suspect, Ashley Shirley, 25, faces charges of Possession of Methamphetamine, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Resisting Law Enforcement Without Violence, and Permit Unauthorized Person to Drive.

On Monday afternoon, an Officer got behind a car, turning on emergency lights when the driver ignored a traffic stop for not wearing a seat belt, the Cape Coral Police Dept. press release states. The pursuit started at the 100 block of Cape Coral Pkwy E and continued to 4824 Triton Court West.

When the vehicle stopped, a man dashed away on foot with an Officer in pursuit. He would leap into a canal, swimming and ignoring commands to stop, only to continue sprinting away to likely temporary freedom, the press release states.

Once the Officer returned, he conducted an area check and found green plastic pencil container, which had two syringes, a clear bag of Methamphetamine and a clear bag of brown heroin, along with other items, in a storm drain Shirley is suspected of tossing it into.

Shirley was taken to Lee County Jail. The investigation into the male is ongoing, per the press release.