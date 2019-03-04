Sheriff’s office seeks further contact with Punta Gorda cold case tipster

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office is seeking further contact with a recent tipster, who shared information related to the cold case of a Punta Gorda woman.

The sheriff’s office cold case unit believes information sent in related to Christine Flahive’s disappearance in 1995 is accurate and hope to reach the individual who contacted CCSO.

Flahive’s disappearance 24 years ago was eventually ruled a murder investigation. The case reopened in January after a new tip was received by law enforcement, and many agencies and individuals have partnered with CCSO to help find her remains in Charlotte County.

Writer: WINK News