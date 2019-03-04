Man is in critical condition after he was hit by a car

A man is in critical condition after he was struck by a car while crossing an intersection Monday morning.

The driver, traveling in a Nissan Altima, was moving westbound in the left lane on State Road 80, approaching the intersection of New York Dr. The pedestrian was stopped in the middle of the same intersection on SR-80 as he was attempting to cross the westbound lanes.

As the Nissan entered the intersection, the man attempted to cross the roadway directly in front of it, the Florida Highway Patrol press release states. The driver tried to avoid a crash as he veered to the right. But the front left corner of the Nissan rammed into the pedestrian.

The vehicle would come to a stop nearby.

The pedestrian has been transported to Lee Memorial Hospital. He is in critical condition.

Writer: Michael Mora