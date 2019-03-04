Keith Flint, lead singer of The Prodigy, found dead at his home

Keith Flint, lead singer of dance-electronic band The Prodigy, has been found dead at his home near London. He was 49.

The band, who were due to tour the U.S. in May, confirmed his death in a statement, remembering Flint as a “true pioneer, innovator and legend,” BBC News reports.

In a post on The Prodigy’s official Instagram account, bandmate Liam Howlett added: “I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend.

Howlett said he was “shell-shocked” and “heart broken.”

Essex Police say the death is not being treated as suspicious.

Flint was the stage persona of the band, whose hits “Firestarter” and “Breathe” fused techno, breakbeat and acid house music.

The energetic frontman was also known for his distinctive look: black eyeliner and hair spiked into two horns.

Author: CBS News