How does Robert Gow’s death affect taxpayer restitution payments?

The call came in over the police scanner a week after a jury found the owners of VR Labs, Robert and Kay Gow, guilty of wire fraud, money laundering, illegal money transactions, and additional charges.

Lee County Deputies said Kay found her husband dead in the sauna at their home. He had a gunshot wound and an apparent suicide letter on the bed.

MORE: Jury finds VR Labs owners and business partner guilty of charges

Douglas Malloy, a criminal defense attorney who is not involved in the VR Labs case, said Robert’s suicide could slightly change the sentencing guidelines a judge delivers.

“Its a very unusual circumstance,” Malloy said.

Despite the death of her husband, Kay will still be sentenced. But now, she and co-defendant John G. Williams, will likely have to join forces to pay back the nearly $5 million owed to Lee County and various investors.

“The scheme was the scheme and the money is lost and whoever is responsible for that money,” Malloy said. “That’s likely how it’s going to go down, but that’s something that’s up to the judge.”

Reporter: Taylor Bisacky

Writer: Michael Mora