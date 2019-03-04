Ground beef recall due to possible foreign matter contamination

Washington Beef, LLC, is recalling approximately 30,260 pounds of ground beef chubs products that may be contaminated with foreign materials, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced on Monday.

The ground beef chubs were produced on Dec. 27, 2018, and include a “Use or Freeze by” date of 01/20/19. The following products are subject to recall: Full list of recalled products

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Author: USDA