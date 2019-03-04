Fort Myers councilman motions to suspend FMPD Internal Affairs Department for misconduct allegations

A Fort Myers city councilman wants to suspend the police departments internal investigations division because of serious misconduct allegations.

In an attempt to gain back the public’s trust, Councilman Johnny Streets has proposed that the council consider a plan to suspend the FMPD’s Internal Affairs Department.

The move would come in response to police captain Jay Rodriguez coming under investigation after being accused of engaging in a sex act during an undercover prostitution sting.

“Until the leaders of the Internal Affairs Department have been cleared of any possible biases it would be in the best interest of FMPD to temporarily let another agency or independent firm take over,” said Councilman Street.

The meeting to discuss the decision begins at 4:30 p.m., and it is open to the public.

Reporter: Andrea Henderson

