Fort Myers Beach Town Council rejects a noise ordinance proposal

The start of spring break on Fort Myers Beach is underway with crowds set to continue growing in size. But, more people likely means more noise and some neighbors are worried about how loud it will become.

The Fort Myers Beach Town Council rejected a proposed noise ordinance Monday. It would have toughened existing rules related to noise, whether on the beach or related to construction, even yard work on street repairs.

Mayor Tracey Gore said the amendment is necessary for the benefit of the citizens.

“Just like with littering,” Gore said. “There’s an ordinance that says you can’t litter, but you gotta have an ordinance for those that do.”

If the Town Council wants to revisit the issue, it would have to draft an ordinance once again and hold public hearings.

