FMPD seeks help in identifying a suspect who stole from a Target store

Authorities are seeking help from the public to identify and arrest a woman who is suspected of stealing from a department store.

The Fort Myers Police Dept. press release states the suspect stole over $600 worth of merchandise from a Target Dept. Store on Feb. 1. The theft happened at a Target store at 9350 Dynasty Drive in Fort Myers.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and are eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000 by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).