Authorities seek two suspects who stole nearly $1,000 from a Walmart

Authorities search for two suspects who stole nearly $1,000 in gift cards at a Cape Coral Walmart.

The two men entered the Walmart on the 3000 block of Skyline Blvd. Cape Coral, where they selected two gift cards and a pair of sunglasses, the Cape Coral press release states. The men approached a teller where they requested gift cards to be loaded for $495 each.

The teller loaded the amount when the second man distracted her. The first man reached around the counter and totaled out the transaction without submitting payment.

After the transaction was processed, a receipt printed and a drawer opened. But the teller closed it, not aware of the actions of the suspects, the press release states. The first man then snatched the receipt and the pair left the store.

If you have any information on the identity of the suspect, tipsters can contact the Cape Coral Police Department at 239-574-3223.

