Woman is suspected of head butting an officer

A woman has been arrested, suspected of head butting an officer as he sought to detain her Saturday morning.

The suspect, Maria Rios, 26, faces charges of Battery On Law Enforcement Official, Disorderly Conduct and Resist Officer With Violence.

A large group of people was fighting in the Stockade Roadway, which is in the yard of 307 Stockade Rd, where Rios was screaming at multiple people.

Moments later, Rios would run up to a man as she screamed and hit him. She would then continue beating the people seeking to restrain her, the Collier County Sheriff’s Office press release states.

When the officer sought to detain Rios, she head-butted him on the right side of his head. They struggled and the officer was able to place her in restraints.

Rios was sent to Immokalee Jail Center.