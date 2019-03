Pence leaves SWFL after vacation on Sanibel Island

Airforce Two took off from Southwest Florida International Airport Sunday, as Vice President Mike Pence spent the weekend on Sanibel Island during vacation time away from Washington D.C.

FHP Troopers saluted Vice President Pence a safe trip home! Wheels up! #FHP pic.twitter.com/EnFzucqTyU — FHP SWFL (@FHPSWFL) March 3, 2019

Writer: WINK News