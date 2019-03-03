Pedestrian killed in North Fort Myers crash on U.S. 41

A male pedestrian was killed in a crash with a car in Lee County Sunday.

John Condenzio, 64, died after a crash in North Fort Myers at the intersection of North Tamiami Trail (U.S. 41) and Crescent Lake Drive.

According to Florida Highway Patrol’s press release, a driver with two passengers in a 2010 Toyota Camry was traveling southbound on the inside lane of U.S. 41. Condenzio was crossing U.S. 41 from west to east. Then, the front of the Toyota hit Condenzio.

Condenzio was taken to Lee Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The crash happened around 2 p.m. The roadway is clear of the crash currently.

The crash remains under investigation.

Writer: WINK News